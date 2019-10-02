The Big Story: The costs of the Hong Kong protests and 'extremely difficult' PSLE maths paper

SINGAPORE - Catch up with the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day, in the heart of the newsroom.

Helmed by multimedia journalist Dylan Ang, the episode airs live from ST's digital studio.

On Wednesday's (Oct 2) episode, East Asia editor Goh Sui Noi and Hong Kong correspondent Claire Huang talk about the costs of the Hong Kong protests while journalist Jolene Ang talks about this year's PSLE maths paper, which some parents have taken issue with.

Topics covered in previous episodes include new government measures to encourage parenthood and marriage, and why Singapore topped a list of 105 global cities which are most ready for disruption brought about by artificial intelligence.