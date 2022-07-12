The Big Story: Temasek portfolio hits record high, driven by Singapore investments

Catch the latest news reports on The Big Story, The Straits Times' weekday online news programme.

Singapore replaced China as the top investment destination for Temasek in its last financial year, when the value of its net portfolio rose above $400 billion for the first time despite volatile market conditions.

Counted as one of the world's top investors, Temasek said in its annual review on Tuesday (July 12) that it invested $61 billion and divested $37 billion in the year ended March 31, 2022. That boosted its net portfolio to a record $403 billion for the period.

The portfolio was valued at $381 billion as at end-March last year.

Mr Rohit Sipahimalani, Temasek's chief investment officer, joins the show to discuss the company's performance.

In other headlines, Japan on Tuesday said farewell to Mr Shinzo Abe, a polarising figure who dominated politics as the country's longest-serving premier.

Crowds packed pavements lined with a heavy police presence as the hearse carrying Mr Abe departed from a central Tokyo temple in early afternoon. People shouted, clapped and waved as it passed, with some holding flowers.

Elsewhere, Sri Lanka's embattled president remained stuck in his own country on Tuesday in a humiliating stand-off with airport immigration staff blocking his exit to safety abroad, official sources said.

Mr Gotabaya Rajapaksa has promised to resign on Wednesday and clear the way for a "peaceful transition of power" following widespread protests against him over the country's unprecedented economic crisis.

India correspondent Rohini Mohan, who has been closely following developments in Sri Lanka, looks at the likely candidates to replace Mr Rajapaksa. What awaits the new president when it comes to salvaging the country's economy?