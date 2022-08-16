The Big Story: Teachers to get pay increase of between 5% and 10% from Oct 1

Catch the latest news reports on The Big Story, The Straits Times' weekday online news programme.

More than 35,000 teachers will get a pay hike of between 5 per cent and 10 per cent from Oct 1 as part of efforts to attract and retain talent.

The pay increase will also apply to about 1,600 allied educators and 800 pre-school teachers in Ministry of Education (MOE) kindergartens.

In a statement on Tuesday (Aug 16), MOE said: "This is to ensure that their overall salary packages remain competitive, and so that MOE can continue to attract and retain good educators."

