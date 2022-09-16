The Big Story: Taiwan eyeing earlier end to Covid-19 quarantine for arrivals

Catch the latest news reports on The Big Story, The Straits Times' weekday online news programme.

Taiwan is eyeing an earlier end to its mandatory quarantine for all arrivals and has been making relevant preparations, Premier Su Tseng-chang said on Friday.

This comes as the government continues to ease controls put in place to contain the spread of Covid-19.

Taiwan has kept its entry and quarantine rules in place as large parts of the rest of Asia have relaxed or lifted them completely, though in June, it cut the number of days spent in isolation for arrivals to three, from seven previously.

No timeline was given for when quarantine rules may be scrapped, but Taiwan Centres for Disease Control's deputy director-general said this week it was possible the quarantine rule would be lifted entirely next month.

In other headlines, Singapore has come out tops in a global aviation safety audit conducted by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), a specialised agency under the United Nations.