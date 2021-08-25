The Big Story: Swimmer Yip Pin Xiu wins first gold for S'pore at Tokyo Paralympics

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day.

The show is helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman and assistant video editor Olivia Quay, and airs live from ST's digital studio.

Paralympian swimmer Yip Pin Xiu successfully defended her title in the 100m backstroke (S2) on Wednesday (Aug 25).

She clocked 2min 16.61sec to win the gold medal, ahead of para-swimmers from Japan and Mexico, who came in second and third respectively. The medal is Singapore's first at the Games.

Journalist Kimberly Kwek shares more.

Meanwhile, companies in the tourism and lifestyle service sector, hit hard by the pandemic, are getting help to bounce back, with 18 more career conversion programmes launched since January last year.

The schemes help to equip workers with digital and technical skills, and take up new opportunities.

President of the National Association of Travel Agents Singapore Steven Ler talks about how his members have benefitted from these programmes in preparation for when borders reopen and travel resumes.

Separately, BHG department store in Bugis Junction was closed on Wednesday for cleaning and disinfecting works, after a staff tested positive for Covid-19.

Other employees - who were in close contact with the staff - have been told to self-quarantine and undergo swab tests.

This follows the Health Ministry's announcement on Tuesday night of a new cluster of 20 cases linked to the mall.

We also share other news in Singapore, and around the world.