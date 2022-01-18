The Big Story: Suspension of Changi Airport Terminal 2 extended indefinitely

Catch the latest news video reports on The Big Story, The Straits Times' weekday online news programme.

The suspension of operations at Changi Airport Terminal 2 (T2) has been extended indefinitely, with air traffic still a fraction of what it was before the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mr Dennis Yim, Changi Airport Group's director of corporate and marketing communications, told The Straits Times on Monday (Jan 17) that the airport plans to resume T2 operations in phases in tandem with traffic recovery, without elaborating.

He added that Changi Airport is ready to meet demand as travel recovery continues.

Meanwhile, OCBC Bank will be conducting a thorough probe to identify the deficiencies in its processes and implement the necessary measures to address them in the wake of a spate of SMS phishing scams, said the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) on Monday.

MAS, the country's financial sector regulator, will consider appropriate supervisory actions following the review.

This comes after nearly 470 customers lost at least $8.5 million to fraudulent fund transfers in December 2021. Scammers had posed as OCBC and sent SMSes with links to phishing sites to victims.

Technology, media and telecoms lawyer Bryan Tan looks at whether it is possible for the affected customers to get their money back. Mr Tan is also the cyber response lead for law firm Pinsent Masons Singapore.

Separately, Fort Siloso on Sentosa has been put forth to be gazetted a national monument.

Announcing this on Tuesday, the National Heritage Board said Fort Siloso is the best-preserved 19th century fort in Singapore, and serves as an important site to mark the war years in Singapore.

Now a historical attraction, the fort was constructed in 1878, and was part of a set of strategic coastal fortifications set up as Singapore grew in importance as a trading port in the late 19th century.

