The Big Story: Surcharge for taxi rides from Changi Airport to go up by $3 from May 19

The surcharge for taxi trips starting from Changi Airport will be raised by $3 from next Thursday (May 19) until June 30, in a move to increase the supply of cabs for passengers there.

With the increased surcharge, trips starting from Changi will cost an additional $8 every day from 5pm to 11.59pm, and an additional $6 at all other times.

Transport correspondent Kok Yufeng discusses this announcement.

Separately, those commuting between Singapore and Malaysia this weekend should expect heavy traffic at the Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints, said the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority on Thursday.

This comes ahead of the Vesak Day holiday, which falls on Monday.

Departing traffic is expected to be heavy between Friday and Saturday, and those arriving between Sunday and Monday can also expect a longer wait.

In other headlines, the collapse of a stablecoin called TerraUSD has sent shockwaves across the cryptocurrency market.

Terra, which is meant to maintain a 1-to-1 peg with the US dollar, crashed to a low of 20 cents on Wednesday.

Mr Daryl Ho, a senior investment strategist at DBS, weighs in on this development.

In sports, the 31st SEA Games in Hanoi is officially opening on Thursday after a six-month delay.

Expectations are high for Team Singapore following strong away showings in the previous two editions.

Sports correspondent Sazali Abdul Aziz shares more from Hanoi.

And don't miss this week's Life Picks segment.

Food editor Tan Hsueh Yun gives her take on Four Seasons Cendol in Toa Payoh, while journalist Jan Lee reviews K-drama series Our Blues out on Netflix.

Arts correspondent Toh Wen Li recommends shows to catch at the upcoming Singapore International Festival of Arts.