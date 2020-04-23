The Big Story: ST's photojournalist first-hand account visiting dorms; smaller F&Bs affected by tighter circuit breaker measures

SINGAPORE - Catch up with the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day, in the heart of the newsroom.

Helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman and assistant video editor Olivia Quay, the show airs live from ST's digital studio.

On Thursday's episode (April 23), we speak to photojournalist Mark Cheong who went to three foreign worker dormitories to document what everyday life is like.

Lawyer Justin Chan, senior partner and head of dispute resolution practice at Tito Isaac & Co, discusses the second part of the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act that came into force on Monday.

This law offers temporary contractual relief for businesses and individuals from legal action for six months from April 20th.

We round up the episode with an interview with Mr Ashraf Alami, co-owner of Fluff bakery, on how smaller businesses in the food and beverage (F&B) sector have been affected by the tighter circuit breaker measures announced on Tuesday.

Topics covered in previous episodes include the exclusive interview with Singapore's top infectious diseases experts on whether the circuit breaker extension is necessary, and the campaign to make workers feel welcome in housing estates.