The Big Story: Stricter Covid-19 curbs in S'pore; 24 new community cases

There were 24 new Covid-19 community cases reported on Friday (May 14). Thirteen are linked to the Changi Airport cluster, taking the total number of cases in Singapore's largest cluster to 59.

The remaining seven community cases are linked to previous cases.

The increase in community cases prompted a further tightening of restrictions for a month, starting from Sunday till June 13. Social gatherings will be capped at just two people, while dining in will be been banned.

We will speak to Professor Teo Yik Ying, dean of NUS' Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health, on whether the stricter curbs are necessary.

News of the tightened restrictions resulted in long queues at supermarkets islandwide, as people stocked up on groceries.

Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing gave the assurance that all retail outlets, including supermarkets, will remain open during this period.

Separately, former nightlife operators who have pivoted to F&B can now lose their food licences if they breach Covid-19 safe management measures.

We also share other news in Singapore, and around the world.