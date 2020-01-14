The Big Story: Stiffer penalties for discriminatory hiring practices, life in Wuhan and Oscars 2020 nominees

SINGAPORE - Catch up with the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day, in the heart of the newsroom.

Helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman, the episode airs live from ST's digital studio.

In Tuesday's (Jan 14) episode, journalist Choo Yun Ting talks about the stiffer penalties meted out to employers who engage in discriminatory hiring practices.

Next, China correspondent Elizabeth Law shares first-hand experience about the situation in Wuhan and how the people are living with the mysterious virus.

Lastly, film correspondent John Lui talks about surprises with the Oscars 2020 nominees and gives his predictions of the winners.

In #WhatsTrending, multimedia journalist Dylan Ang looks at the stories trending online.

In Tuesday's segment, he talks about Queen Elizabeth agreeing to allow Harry and Meghan to step down, the Singaporean man allegedly kidnapped and tortured in Thailand, and the man offering a $4,000 reward for his missing 4D ticket.

Topics covered in previous episodes of The Big Story include Taal volcano eruption in the Philippines, US-Iran tension, an abandoned baby in bin, and the fatal Lucky Plaza accident.