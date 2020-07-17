The Big Story: Staying employable in a Covid-19 world; why GRCs are no longer safe havens for PAP

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day in the heart of the newsroom.

The show is helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman and assistant video editor Olivia Quay, and airs live from ST's digital studio.

On Friday (July 17), we speak to executive director at the Singapore Human Resources Institute, Mr Alvin Goh, on the current job market landscape and tips on how to stay employable in a Covid-19 world.

This follows the recent announcement by Resorts World Sentosa on its mass retrenchment exercise. Analysts sayit is likely a matter of time before Marina Bay Sands will have to let go of some of its staff too.

Political correspondent Linette Lai then shares more on whether GRCs are still PAP's fortresses following the GE2020 outcome and weighs in on the opposition attracting more good candidates.

We round up the episode with an interview with L'arietta's co-founder and artistic director Akiko Otao and theatre veteran Nora Samosir on their trilogy of short films in the final instalment of the 30 Days of Art with National Arts Council series.

Topics covered in previous episodes of The Big Story include two Progress Singapore Party members taking up non-constituency MP seats and the Singapore economy shrinking by 41.2 per cent in the second quarter.