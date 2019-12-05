The Big Story: ST Asian of the Year, Sasa's shocking exit and Young Lions' performance at SEA Games

SINGAPORE - Catch up with the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day, in the heart of the newsroom.

Helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman, the episode airs live from ST's digital studio.

In Thursday's (Dec 5) episode, foreign editor Jeremy Au Yong shares more on The Straits Times' Asian of the Year 2019 winner, Indonesian President Joko Widodo, and the challenges faced by the second-term president.

Journalist Amanda Chai will then discuss the factors that could have contributed to cosmetics giant Sasa's exit from Singapore.

Lastly, correspondent Sazali Abdul Aziz talks about whether all hope is lost for the Young Lions after their crushing defeat in the 2019 SEA Games.

In #WhatsTrending, multimedia journalist Dylan Ang discusses the stories trending on the Internet.

In Thursday's segment, he talks about Coca Cola's Star Wars "Rise of Skywalker" no sugar bottles, footage of Nato leaders allegedly mocking US President Donald Trump, and the Quah siblings' record-breaking performance at the SEA Games.

