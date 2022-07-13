The Big Story: Sri Lankans storm Prime Minister's office, demanding his resignation

Catch the latest news reports on The Big Story, The Straits Times' weekday online news programme.

Sri Lankans stormed the Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's office on Wednesday (July 13), demanding the resignation of the PM as well.

This comes hours after President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the country.

Police fired repeated rounds of tear gas and Mr Wickremesinghe, who was acting as the president in his absence, declared a nationwide emergency and clamped a curfew in the city and surrounding areas.

In other headlines, Indonesia on Wednesday started delivering frozen chicken to Singapore, a move that will allow the Republic to diversify its chicken sources after its major supplier Malaysia banned exports early last month.

As much as 50,000kg of frozen chicken - worth 2 billion rupiah (S$187,749) - from integrated poultry company Charoen Pokphand Indonesia (CPI) is set to depart from Tanjung Priok port in North Jakarta on Wednesday evening. The shipment is estimated to arrive in Singapore on Friday and be handled by Crown Pacific Beverage, CPI's trading partner.

Separately, the Early Childhood Development Agency has invested more than $13 million in the past six years to train more than 2,200 early childhood educators, said Ms Sun Xueling, Minister of State for Social and Family Development, on Wednesday.