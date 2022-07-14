The Big Story: Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa en route to S'pore, say reports

Catch the latest news reports on The Big Story, The Straits Times' weekday online news programme.

Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa was on his way to Singapore from Maldives on Thursday (July 14), and was expected to stay there for the time being, a Sri Lankan government source told Reuters.

A report from the Associated Press also said Mr Rajapaksa is headed to Saudi Arabia via Singapore, citing unnamed Maldives officials.

The leader missed a Wednesday deadline to submit his resignation after he fled the country for the Maldives as months of inflation-fuelled protests gained momentum. Mr Rajapaksa is taking a Saudi Arabian airline, the AP added without any other details.

In other headlines, the Singapore economy grew slower than expected in the second quarter this year, indicating weakening global and domestic demand for goods and services amid surging inflation.

Meanwhile, the Monetary Authority of Singapore further tightened its policy stance, making room for a stronger Singapore dollar to douse the impact of rising global prices as it raised inflation forecasts for this year.

Senior economist at DBS Irvin Seah weighs in on the developments.