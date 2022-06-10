The Big Story: SportSG to take over ownership, management of Sports Hub on Dec 9

Catch the latest news reports on The Big Story, The Straits Times' weekday online news programme.

The Government will take over the ownership and management of the Singapore Sports Hub on Dec 9, after terminating its partnership with the private consortium that has been running it since 2014.

This will allow it to make the Sports Hub more accessible to the broader community for sports, lifestyle, entertainment and social activities, and also develop Kallang into a vibrant and integrated sports, wellness and lifestyle precinct.

National agency Sport Singapore and SportsHub Pte Ltd agreed on the termination on Friday (June 10), bringing an end to the public-private partnership that has been beset with problems including the poor condition of the football field, even as world-class names and acts like Cristiano Ronaldo and U2 drew the crowds.

Sports correspondent Sazali Abdul Aziz discusses this development.

Separately, Changi Airport's Terminal 4 will reopen in September and the southern wing of Terminal 2 open for departure operations in October. This comes as the authorities prepare for a full recovery of passenger traffic in the winter season this year.

Transport Minister S. Iswaran on Friday made the announcement at Changi Airport, as passenger volumes in the first week of June hit 48 per cent of pre-Covid-19 levels, 2 per cent short of Singapore's stated year-end target.

Changi Airport Group on Friday said the move will help to increase Singapore's operational capacity following demand from airlines to reinstate their flights and to increase the numbers.

Also in the headlines, meat lovers here will have more options in their diet when Asia's largest cultivated chicken facility is built in Bedok early next year.

California food technology firm Eat Just's Good Meat division broke ground on its upcoming 30,000 sq ft facility - about half the size of a football field - in food industry hub Bedok Food City on Friday.

Once operational in the first quarter of next year, the $61 million Bedok plant will house a 6,000-litre bioreactor - the largest one in the cultivated meat industry to date - which will produce tens of thousands of kilograms of the novel chicken each year.