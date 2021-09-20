The Big Story: S'pore's Vaccinated Travel Lane scheme may be expanded soon

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day.

The show is helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman and assistant video editor Olivia Quay, and airs live from ST's digital studio.

Vaccinated travellers from more countries are likely able to enter Singapore without having to quarantine "in the coming weeks and months".

This comes after a successful start to the Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL), with only one Covid-19 case detected among some 900 travellers who have come in under the scheme.

Transport Minister S. Iswaran said on Monday (Sept 20) that the Republic is actively working to expand the VTL. The scheme started on Sept 8, and is open to Brunei and Germany for a start.

Meanwhile, Covid-19 self-test kits have sold out at many pharmacies islandwide as more people are testing themselves before they go to work, or to attend events.

Separately, younger, fully vaccinated people who test positive for Covid-19, but are generally well, are being encouraged to recover at home so as to avoid overwhelming Singapore's hospitals.

Under what circumstances, and how frequent, should you self-test? Find out from Dr Tan Teck Jack, CEO of Northeast Medical Group.

In other local news, the company behind a marketing campaign that got people to dress up as clowns and hang around outside primary schools has apologised for the panic caused.

Mr Kelvin Tan, the director of Speech Academy Asia, said the firm's marketing team did not expect the backlash from the campaign, which was aimed at encouraging parents to register their children for their speech classes.

Looking overseas, Netflix made history at the Emmys over the weekend. It picked up a total of 44 awards, the most wins by any streaming service or network at the Emmys.