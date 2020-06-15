The Big Story: S'pore's total employment in Q1 sees biggest fall; Fandi Ahmad named among Asia's best in Dutch league

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day, in the heart of the newsroom.

The show is helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman and assistant video editor Olivia Quay, and airs live from ST's digital studio.

On Monday's episode (June 15), assistant business editor Joanna Seow discusses the employment situation in Singapore following the labour market report by the Ministry of Manpower.

We then bring you highlights of an interview with Minister for Communications and Information S Iswaran on Singapore's digital push, and its focus on helping hawkers and seniors hop on the digital bandwagon.

We round up the episode with an interview with local football icon Fandi Ahmad, who topped the Asian Football Confederation's online poll on the greatest player to have graced the Dutch Eredivisie.

Topics covered in previous episodes of The Big Story include F1 night race 2020 cancelled, and whether Singapore is on track to start phase two by end of June.