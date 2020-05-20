The Big Story: Singapore's safe reopening plans; NDP 2020 scales down

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day, in the heart of the newsroom.

The show is helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman and assistant video editor Olivia Quay, and airs live from ST's digital studio.

On Wednesday's episode (May 20), Professor Teo Yik Ying, dean of the Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health at the National University of Singapore, weighs in on Singapore's broad plan to transition the country out of the circuit breaker.

Phase 1 of the transition plan sees the resumption of economic activities, as some industries like manufacturing and production are given the green light to restart operations from June 2. Associate editor Vikram Khanna explains what this means for the economy.

We round up the episode with an interview with journalist Lim Min Zhang on what Singaporeans can expect from the National Day Parade this year, which will take a different format to allow people to celebrate in their homes.

Stories covered in previous episodes of The Big Story include the new Duke-NUS Covid-19 test kit and why Associate Professor Alex Cook of the Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health thinks Singapore has yet to reach its Covid-19 peak.