The Big Story: Don't be fixated on S'pore's overall Omicron case numbers, says expert

The Big Story, The Straits Times' weekday online news programme, follows up on Health Minister Ong Ye Kung's Facebook post on Singapore's Covid-19 situation. Mr Ong said on Monday (Jan 3) that an Omicron wave here is imminent, as the variant accounts for 17 per cent of local cases.

Professor Dale Fisher, a senior infectious diseases consultant at the National University Hospital, discusses why the public should not be fixated on overall case numbers even though there is still more to learn about Omicron. Rather, he says the number of serious cases should remain the focus.

He also shares his thoughts on how the local and global fight against the pandemic will look like in 2022.

In other local news, the new school year kicks off on Tuesday, with primary and secondary school pupils returning to campus.

Finance Minister Lawrence Wong posted an encouraging message on social media. "May this be the beginning of a lifelong process of discovery, learning and the building of enduring values and friendships. These are far more important outcomes than the narrow pursuit of academic grades," he said.

The start of a new year is a good time to review one's finances. In this week's Invest segment, Invest editor Tan Ooi Boon lists some tests to check if you are financially healthy.