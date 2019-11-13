The Big Story: S'pore's new national AI strategy, ethical hackers to test 12 govt systems and coping with ageing population

SINGAPORE - Catch up with the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day, in the heart of the newsroom.

Helmed by multimedia journalist Dylan Ang, the episode airs live from ST's digital studio.

On Wednesday's (Nov 13) episode, tech correspondent Yip Wai Yee talks about Singapore's new national AI strategy.

Next, journalist Hariz Baharudin will talk about the third edition of a bug bounty programme, where ethical hackers test 12 government systems.

Lastly, senior health correspondent Salma Khalik will discuss how else Singapore can cope with its ageing population.

In a new segment of the show called #WhatsTrending, multimedia journalist Kimberly Jow shares more on the stories that are trending on the Internet.

Today, she talks about the hour-long dialogue on the PMD ban hosted by Minister Lam Pin Min, cockroaches found in a Chinese man's ear in Guangdong, and the haze making its return.

Topics covered in previous episodes include the latest updates on the Hong Kong protesters who were shot by the police during the morning clashes; the accusation by the chief of Qatar Airways that Jewel Changi Airport's designs were stolen; the situation on the ground on the first day of the ban on electric scooters on public footpaths; and marijuana and its dangers.