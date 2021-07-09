The Big Story: S'pore's locally transmitted Covid-19 cases in single digits for 12th straight day

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day.

Singapore reported 10 new Covid-19 cases as of noon on Friday (July 9), of which only one is locally transmitted and unlinked. The remaining nine cases are imported. Six of the imported cases were detected upon arrival, and three developed Covid-19 during stay-home notice or isolation.

In an Instagram Live session on Thursday, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said that Covid-19 booster shots may start around Chinese New Year next year.

He added that since the vaccines are effective for between one and two years, the boosters may be needed to augment immunity and better fight against new variants that may emerge.

With precisely two weeks until the Tokyo Olympics, the Olympic flame arrived in Japan's capital on Friday in a low-key ceremony overshadowed by the gloomy weather and empty stands, giving a taste of the subdued atmosphere that could await athletes at the Games.

Organisers had earlier confirmed that all spectators would be banned from Olympic venues, a sharp U-turn from the plan a few weeks ago to allow some fans. Japan correspondent Walter Sim shares more on the sentiment on the ground.

In other sports news, the highly anticipated Euro 2020 final on Sunday night leaves fans on the edge of their seats as powerhouses Italy go head-to-head with England, who are contesting their first major final since 1966. Sports correspondent David Lee has a preview and predictions.

