The Big Story: S'pore's locally transmitted Covid-19 cases at 15-day high

The group size limit for social gatherings such as dining in at restaurants is back at five persons starting Monday (July 12), as the Government moved towards easing Covid-19 restrictions in Singapore as vaccination rates rise. Gyms can also have up to five in a group at any one time.

Multimedia journalist Kimberly Jow finds out how patrons at Tanjong Pagar Plaza Market & Food Centre are reacting to the easing of restrictions.

Meanwhile, Singapore reported 26 new Covid-19 cases as of noon on Monday. Of these, eight are locally transmitted - five linked and three unlinked. The remaining 18 cases are imported. Thirteen of the imported cases were detected upon arrival, and five developed Covid-19 during stay-home notice or isolation.

Separately, despite being the first age group here to be offered Covid-19 vaccination, those aged 70 and above now have the lowest take-up rate.

In light of the situation, volunteers and staff from the People's Association have been going door to door since January this year to talk to the elderly about vaccines and address their concerns.

Journalist Timothy Goh, who shadowed the volunteers, shares his experience speaking to some of the seniors.

In other news,Tower Transit has provided updates on the bus accident that took place in Bukit Batok Interchange on Sunday. The bus operator said that many of the injured have been discharged. The accident caused one of the two buses to crash through a low fence before flipping on its side.

English fans will need to wait longer for a major trophy following their team's defeat by Italy at Euro 2020 on Sunday. Manager Gareth Southgate said he is to blame for their penalty failure - and not the three players who missed in the shootout.

Sports correspondent Sazali Abdul Aziz breaks down the Three Lions' loss.

