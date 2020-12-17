The Big Story: S'pore's hawker culture recognised by Unesco - what can be done to preserve it

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day.

The show is helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman and assistant video editor Olivia Quay, and airs live from ST's digital studio.

In the coming weeks, about 6,000 hawkers in more than 110 hawker centres across Singapore will receive a label indicating their new Unesco intangible cultural heritage status.

This cultural milestone for Singapore - hawker culture being its first inscription on the list - is expected to increase the visibility of the country's food culture on the world map.

We speak to food editor Tan Hsueh Yun on how this recognition will benefit hawkers and what it would take to sustain hawker culture going forward.

Meanwhile, on this week's Life Weekend Picks, film correspondent John Lui discusses why he gave Wonder Woman 1984 a five-star rating.

Music correspondent Eddino Abdul Hadi weighs in on this weekend's Back to Live concert, which is Singapore's biggest live concert since March.

We will also share the latest news in Singapore and around the world.