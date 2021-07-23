The Big Story: S'pore's Finance Ministry to roll out $1.1b Covid-19 support package

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day. The show is helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman and assistant video editor Olivia Quay, and airs live from ST's digital studio.

The Government on Friday (July 23) announced a $1.1 billion relief package to support firms and help workers cushion the impact of tighter Covid-19 measures.

The package includes enhanced wage subsidies under the Jobs Support Scheme, rental relief, additional support for drivers of taxis and private-hire vehicles, and a new relief fund for market and hawker centre stallholders.

Mr Andrew Kwan, president of the Restaurant Association of Singapore, shares his thoughts on the measures.

Meanwhile, sovereign wealth fund GIC posted its highest returns since 2015 in spite of the pandemic. It recorded an annualised rolling 20-year real rate of return of 4.3 per cent. This is up from the 2.7 per cent annualised return for the previous financial year.

Associate editor Vikram Khanna weighs in on GIC's robust performance.

Separately, Singaporean athlete Joan Poah made her Olympic debut at Tokyo 2020, which officially opens today. The 30-year-old rower - the first Singaporean athlete in action at the event - finished sixth in the 2,000-metre women's single sculls.

Sports correspondent Sazali Abdul Aziz will share more with a live update from Tokyo.