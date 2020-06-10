The Big Story: S'pore's efforts to ramp up Covid-19 testing; multilingual AI chatbot to monitor migrant workers' health

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day, in the heart of the newsroom.

The show is helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman and assistant video editor Olivia Quay, and airs live from ST's digital studio.

On Wednesday's episode (June 10), we will speak to Dr Hannah Clapham, an epidemiologist and mathematical modeller at the National University of Singapore's Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health, about Singapore's efforts to ramp up Covid-19 testing to 40,000 tests a day in the coming months.

Next, Dr Jen Wei Ying, an associate consultant at the National University Cancer Institute, Singapore, will then share more on a new multilingual artificial intelligence-powered chatbot, SGDormBot, that was developed to monitor the health of migrant workers diagnosed with Covid-19.

Stories covered in previous episodes of The Big Story include the privacy concerns over the TraceTogether Token, and ensuring a safe Singapore general election amid the coronavirus pandemic.