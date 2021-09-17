The Big Story: S'pore's daily Covid-19 cases to hit 1,000 soon before situation stabilises

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said on Friday (Sept 17) that with the number of daily Covid-19 cases doubling every week, Singapore is likely to see 1,000 daily cases soon.

This is not unexpected, Mr Ong said at a press conference by the multi-ministry taskforce on Covid-19.

He added that every country that has decided to live with the virus will sooner or later have to undergo a "major wave of transmission", just as Singapore is doing now.

Director of Medical Services Kenneth Mak noted however, that the number of serious cases is not rising in sync with the overall number of cases.

"We do need to look at the situation over the next two weeks to see if that trend continues, and if it does… I think this would be a good sign for us," he said.

Mr Ong also announced the expansion of the home recovery programme to include eligible Covid-19 patients aged 12 to 69 from Saturday. Previously, only those aged up to 50 were eligible.

Professor Dale Fisher, a senior consultant at NUH's Division of Infectious Diseases, weighs in on these developments.

