The Big Story: S'pore's Covid-19 strategy not a 'flip-flop', says Ong Ye Kung

Catch up on the hottest topics on The Big Story, The Straits Times' weekday online news programme.

In managing the Covid-19 pandemic, Singapore did not take a purist "zero-Covid" or "living with Covid" approach, but adopted an eradication strategy when the population was vulnerable before opening up progressively after vaccination had given Singaporeans a protective shield.

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said this on Monday morning (Oct 18) in his opening address at the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society Asia-Pacific Conference.

"Some may feel that this middle-of-the-road approach is unclear, and may even appear to be a 'flip-flop'. But it has helped us avert the massive deaths that many countries have suffered from," Mr Ong said.

Meanwhile, a new attraction in Somerset will be developed on a vacant plot of land next to the existing skate park opposite Orchard Gateway.

The authorities are seeking proposals from developers to offer "an attraction concept with differentiated and immersive experiences" for the site, as part of plans announced in 2019 to rejuvenate Orchard Road - Singapore's prime shopping belt.

Mr Kevin Cheong, chairman of the Association of Singapore Attractions, shares more on the type of attraction that will work best for the area.

In sports, the postponed South-east Asian Games in Hanoi will take place in mid-May 2022 but organisers have yet to fix the exact dates.

Sports correspondent David Lee weighs in on what this means for athletes.

Across the causeway, Malaysia's Court of Appeal on Monday granted a request from former prime minister Najib Razak to temporarily release his passport so he can attend the birth of his grandchild in Singapore, a prosecutor said. Mr Najib was convicted on graft charges last year.