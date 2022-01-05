The Big Story: S'pore's Covid-19 situation 'unknown', says US CDC in latest travel advisory

SINGAPORE - Catch the latest news video reports on The Big Story, The Straits Times' weekday online news programme.

The United States Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday (Jan 4) reclassified its Covid-19 travel advisory for Singapore, guiding Americans to avoid travel to the South-east Asian nation because the level of the disease there is "unknown".

"Because the current situation in Singapore is unknown, even fully vaccinated travellers may be at risk for getting and spreading Covid-19 variants," the CDC said in its advisory.

Meanwhile, there were 842 new Covid-19 cases as at noon on Tuesday, including 502 imported infections, the Ministry of Health reported in its daily update.

The weekly infection growth rate on Tuesday was 1.09, up from Monday's 0.95. This is the first time since Nov 12 that the weekly infection growth rate is more than one and the 11th consecutive day that it has increased.

Separately, retail sales in Singapore rose for a third straight month in November last year, although growth slowed from the previous month and turnover was still below pre-pandemic levels.

Takings at the till rose 1.9 per cent year on year, moderating from the 7.5 per cent growth in October, according to data released by the Singapore Department of Statistics on Wednesday.

And don't miss this week's Living Well segment. Ms Nicole Lu, a senior physiotherapist at aged care provider Allium Healthcare shares exercise tips for seniors looking to improve their strength and flexibility.