The Big Story: S'pore's adjusted gender pay gap and voice clips allegedly show Najib trying to cover up 1MDB scandal

SINGAPORE - Catch up with the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day, in the heart of the newsroom.

Helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman, the episode airs live from ST's digital studio.

In Thursday's (Jan 9) episode, assistant business editor Joanna Seow discusses the findings of a study done by the Ministry of Manpower on Singapore's adjusted gender pay gap.

Next, Malaysia Bureau Chief Shannon Teoh talks about the voice clips released by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) that allegedly show former prime minister Najib Razak trying to cover up the 1MDB scandal.

Lastly, travel editor Lee Siew Hua shares travel tips for the next holiday destination in 2020.

In #WhatsTrending, multimedia journalist Dylan Ang looks at the stories trending online.

In Thursday's segment, he talks about Prince Harry and wife Meghan's decision to step back from senior royal duties, the death of former chief justice Yong Pung How and two women offer to adopt the baby found in the rubbish bin.

Topics covered in previous episodes of The Big Story include The Straits Times' exclusive interview with fugitive Malaysian financier Jho Low, the fatal Lucky Plaza accident, the Singtel-Grab bid for a digital bank licence and the rise in piracy incidents in the Singapore Strait.