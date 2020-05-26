The Big Story: S'pore's $33b supplementary Budget for next phase of fight against Covid-19, with focus on jobs

SINGAPORE - Catch up with the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day, in the heart of the newsroom.

Helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman, the show airs live from ST's digital studio.

On Tuesday's episode (May 26), we look at the Fortitude Budget, a fourth round of support measures aimed at helping Singaporeans cope with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

In Parliament on Tuesday, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat announced measures worth $33 billion. All in $92.9 billion, or 19.2 per cent of the nation's GDP, has been set aside to support Singaporeans in the Covid-19 fight.

United Overseas Bank economist Barnabas Gan and Associate Editor of The Straits Times Vikram Khanna discuss how the Fortitude Budget will help businesses stay afloat and local workers employed.