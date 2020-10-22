The Big Story: S'pore's 15-year-olds top OECD's Pisa global competence test

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day.

The show is helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman and assistant video editor Olivia Quay, and airs live from ST's digital studio.

On Thursday (Oct 22), the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development announced that Singapore has topped the Global Competence test, conducted back in 2018 by the organisation, as part of the Programme for International Student Assessment (Pisa).

We will speak to senior education correspondent Sandra Davie on the significance of this achievement, and how Singapore's Secondary 3 students were able to outperform their counterparts in other countries.

In ST's Life picks, we check in with film correspondent John Lui, and senior culture correspondent Ong Sor Fern on their film and arts picks for the weekend.

We will also share the latest news in Singapore and around the world.