The Big Story: S'poreans with year-end travel plans should renew passports now, says ICA

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) on Thursday (Aug 18) urged Singaporeans with year-end travel plans to submit their passport applications immediately.

This applies to those holding expired passports or passports with less than six months validity.

In other news, three major food delivery companies in Singapore - Grab, Deliveroo and foodpanda - have joined forces to set up an industry association to represent digital platforms. This comes ahead of possible changes to the law to give platform workers greater protection.

The launch of the Digital Platforms Industry Association on Thursday will see the three firms acting collectively to strengthen the industry's practices and raise standards, they said.

It is unclear what impact the move will have on competition, and thus consumers.

Transport correspondent Kok Yufeng joins the show to discuss the initiative.