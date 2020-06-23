The Big Story: S'poreans will go to the polls on July 10; how will PAP, WP fare in GE2020?

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

On Tuesday (June 23), President Halimah Yacob dissolved Singapore's 13th Parliament and issued the Writ of Election.

Singaporeans will go to the polls on July 10.

Meanwhile, in a televised address to the nation on Tuesday, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said he has decided to call the general election now, while the Covid-19 situation is relatively stable, to "clear the decks" and give the new Government a fresh, full five-year mandate.

We speak to news editor Zakir Hussain on what stood out the most for him in PM Lee's speech, and whether it is a good time to call an election now amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

He also weighs in on how the People's Action Party (PAP), and the Workers' Party will fare in this upcoming election.

