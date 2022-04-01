The Big Story: S'poreans make a beeline for old favourites in Johor Baru after land borders reopen

The Big Story, The Straits Times' weekday online news programme, broadcasts from Johor Baru after the full reopening of land borders between Singapore and Malaysia on Friday (April 1).

Multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman meets Singaporeans who have crossed the Causeway just to visit their favourite haunts, such as the famous Hiap Joo Bakery & Biscuit Factory.

Meanwhile, others have made the trip to reunite with their families. In an emotional get-together outside City Square Mall, a man meets his 11-month-old son for the first time.

Malaysia correspondent Ram Anand tells Hairianto how Johor Baru is coming back to life after two years.

Separately queues in front of check-in counters - not seen since the pandemic hit in 2020 - made a welcome return to Changi Airport on Friday morning.

The previously mostly empty terminals had people towing luggage and others checking flight schedules on the now-busy display screens. Crowds formed along the walkways and cafes enjoyed brisk business.

It was a different story for seafood restaurant owner No Signboard, which closed its Esplanade outlet on Friday, just as Singapore reopened its borders. No Signboard cited the costs of battling the pandemic's economic impact over the past two years.

No Signboard said it had carefully considered the option of keeping the outlet open until all Covid-19 restrictions were fully lifted.

The company will continue to operate its other restaurant outlets, namely Little Sheep Hotpot at Orchard Gateway and No Signboard Sheng Jian at Northpoint City.