The Big Story: S'poreans advised to defer non-essential travel; Opposition jostling over constituencies ahead of GE

On Monday's episode (March 16), we speak to deputy foreign editor Bhagyashree Garekar about the Covid-19 situation in the UK, as they plan to isolate those over 70 for up to four months. In the US, a vaccine clinical trial begins, in hopes of finding a cure to the coronavirus.

In Singapore, 14 new cases were confirmed on Sunday, bringing the total number of infections to 226. Further measures have also been announced in a bid to stem the number of imported cases.

We then speak to news editor Zakir Hussain about the upcoming Singapore general election, as opposition parties start jostling over constituencies, after the new electoral boundaries were announced last Friday.

