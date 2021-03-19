The Big Story: S'pore woman deported from Australia for overstaying student visa, illegal sex work

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day.

The show is helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman and assistant video editor Olivia Quay, and airs live from ST's digital studio.

A woman from Singapore living in Brisbane has been deported for overstaying her student visa, the Australian Border Force (ABF) said on Friday (March 19).

The ABF did not say where she was sent to.

She had also been found guilty on state charges for engaging in prostitution and knowingly participating in the provision of the service by another, the ABF added.

Meanwhile, during a meeting of Asean's military chiefs on Thursday, Singapore's Chief of Defence Force, Lieutenant-General Melvyn Ong, expressed grave concern over the situation in Myanmar.

He urged the military authorities in Myanmar to exercise utmost restraint and to refrain from the use of lethal force against unarmed civilians.

This comes as some 200 protesters in Myanmar were gunned down over the past month. People resisting the Feb 1 military coup are also searching for and sharing information on incendiary devices like pressure cooker bombs and other weapons like slingshots.

Indochina bureau chief Tan Hui Yee explains what it will take for the country to be pulled back from the brink.

Meanwhile, in Alaska, things got downright frosty at the first high-level talks between the US and China since US President Joe Biden took office.

China correspondent Danson Cheong shares more on what China hopes to achieve from the meeting and whether these targets can be met, given the acrimony at the meeting.