The Big Story: S'pore will soon be able to freeze-dry Covid-19 PCR test kits locally

The Health Ministry (MOH) shared that as at Monday (March 15), about 243,000 people have completed the full vaccination regimen in Singapore.

We speak to Dr Ruklanthi de Alwis, a senior fellow from the Emerging Infectious Diseases Programme, at Duke-NUS Medical School. She weighs in on the Republic's vaccination progress so far.

Meanwhile, Singapore will soon be able to freeze-dry Covid-19 PCR test kits locally by tapping on a technique used to preserve food.

Local biotech firm BioAcumen Global said this removes the need for refrigeration currently required for these test kits.

Freeze-dried kits can be kept at room temperature without any degradation.

Also on the show, we talk to The Straits Times' science and environment correspondent Audrey Tan, who was named the Singapore Press Holdings' Journalist of the Year 2020 in an award ceremony held on Wednesday.

The awards celebrate the best of journalism across all of SPH's publications, including The Straits Times, The Business Times, Berita Harian, and Tamil Murasu.

