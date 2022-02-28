The Big Story: S'pore will impose export controls on items that can be used as weapons in Ukraine

Catch the latest news video reports on The Big Story, The Straits Times' weekday online news programme.

Ukraine said negotiations with Moscow without preconditions would be held at the Belarusian-Ukrainian border. Russian news agency Tass cited an unidentified source as saying the talks would start on Monday (Feb 28) morning.

Belarus said that it has prepared a venue to host talks between Ukrainian and Russian delegations, as Moscow's invasion of its western neighbour enters a fifth day.

Meanwhile, Singapore will impose export controls on items that can be used directly as weapons in Ukraine to inflict harm or to subjugate the Ukrainians, Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan told Parliament on Monday.

The Republic will also block certain Russian banks and financial transactions connected to Russia, he added in a ministerial statement on the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Specific measures are being worked out, and these sanctions will be announced shortly, the minister added.

Separately, European Union foreign ministers agreed to send 450 million euros (S$680 million) in military aid to Ukraine for lethal weapons, according to Mr Josep Borrell, the bloc's foreign policy chief.

The aid will be financed by the EU's European Peace Facility, and will see the bloc supply arms to a country at war for the first time in its history.

Another 50 million euros will be provided for non-lethal purposes, Mr Borrell said at a press conference in Brussels Sunday.

Dr Frederick Kliem, a research fellow at NTU's S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies, discusses these developments.

In other headlines, the Workers' Party (WP) will object to the Singapore Government's 2022 Budget as it disagrees with the plan to hike the goods and services tax, said Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh on Monday.

This is despite the party backing the Budget's direction to renew and strengthen Singapore's social compact towards a fairer, more sustainable and more inclusive society, which Mr Singh, who is WP chief, described in Parliament as "a philosophy that comes with much promise for the future".