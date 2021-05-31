The Big Story: PM Lee outlines S'pore's adjusted strategy to keep Covid-19 under control

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

In an address to the nation on Monday (May 31), Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong outlined Singapore's adjusted strategy to keep Covid-19 under control in the light of new and more infectious strains of the virus.

More liberal and extensive testing is one part of the prime minister's three-pronged strategy. The other two parts of the strategy are faster and wider contact tracing to isolate close contacts more quickly, and an accelerated national vaccination programme that prioritises first-dose vaccinations.

Professor Teo Yik Ying, dean of the Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health, shares his thoughts on these new developments.