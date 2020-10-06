The Big Story: S'pore to negotiate air travel bubbles with safe countries; Changi drops from 7th to 58th on busiest airport list

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day.

The show is helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman and multimedia journalist Dylan Ang, and airs live from ST's digital studio.

On Tuesday (Oct 6), Transport Minister Ong Ye Kung shared plans on how to help to the aviation sector, in his ministerial statement in Parliament.

These plans include negotiating Air Travel Bubbles with safe countries or regions, on top of other measures like unilaterally lifting border restrictions and the reciprocal green lane arrangements.

Changi Airport will also set up a dedicated Covid-19 testing laboratory that will supplement an existing facility at the airport.

Mr Ong also revealed that Changi Airport has dropped from 7th to 58th on the busiest airport list, and is now serving just 1.5 per cent of its usual passenger volume.

News editor Karamjit Kaur shares more on what stood out for her in Mr Ong's speech, and how Changi Airport can bounce back.

