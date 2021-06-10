The Big Story: S'pore to enter new phase 3 (heightened alert)

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

Tighter measures currently in place to reduce the spread of Covid-19 will be eased progressively from next Monday (June 14).

In a press conference on Thursday, the Covid-19 multi-ministry task force said Singapore will gradually reopen and move to phase 3 (heightened alert) in two steps.

The easing of restrictions from June 14 will include the cap on social gatherings to be raised from two people to five, and the operating capacity of attractions, cruises, museums and public libraries will go up to 50 per cent, while dining in at food and beverage outlets will only be allowed from June 21.

Dr Leong Hoe Nam, an infectious diseases specialist from the Rophi Clinic at Mount Elizabeth Novena, weighs in on these developments.

Meanwhile, there were 13 new coronavirus cases confirmed as at Thursday noon.

Of these, four were community cases, with two of them unlinked.

We also share other news in Singapore, and around the world.