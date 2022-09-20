The Big Story: S'pore to charge up to 20 cents more per canned or bottled drink under new recycling scheme

Catch the latest news reports on The Big Story, The Straits Times' weekday online news programme.

By mid-2024, consumers seeking to quench their thirst from a canned or bottled drink will likely have to fork out 10 to 20 cents more.

However, this extra cost can be redeemed if consumers return their empty bottles and cans for recycling at any of the beverage container return points islandwide.

In other news, phase two of the Cross Island MRT line (CRL) will comprise six stations from Turf City to Jurong Lake District, including interchanges with the Downtown Line at King Albert Park and the East-West Line at Clementi.

The remaining two stations along the 15km stretch are Maju, which is located next to the Singapore University of Social Sciences, and West Coast.

CRL phase two is slated to open by 2032, with construction works expected to begin in 2023.

Senior transport correspondent Christopher Tan discusses why these six locations have been identified.