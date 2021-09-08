The Big Story: S'pore tightens workplace Covid-19 measures

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

Firms with employees who were in the workplace at any time in the seven days prior to testing positive for Covid-19 must require all employees able to work from home (WFH) to do so for 14 days.

Employers must also take active steps to guard against potential outbreaks at the workplace by requiring workers on medical leave to closely monitor their health before returning to the office, and to ensure, where possible, their workers visit only one clinic should they feel unwell, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said on Tuesday (Sept 7).

The updated guidelines on safe management measures at the workplace were issued by MOM together with the Singapore National Employers Federation (SNEF) and the National Trades Union Congress following an earlier announcement that social interactions at the workplace will not be allowed from Wednesday.

SNEF executive director Sim Gim Guan shares more details.

Meanwhile, all eight cases of Covid-19 at the Madrasah Irsyad Zuhri Al-Islamiah in Braddell Road involved pupils from the same Primary 4 class.

The cluster was reported by the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Tuesday.

The first two cases were detected last Friday and the pupils were last in school on Sept 1.

