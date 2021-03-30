The Big Story: S'pore studying HK's travel bubble proposal

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day.

The show is helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman and assistant video editor Olivia Quay, and airs live from ST's digital studio.

Hong Kong is emerging from its fourth Covid-19 wave after four months, with the seven-day moving average for unknown infections dropping to less than five on Monday (March 29).

And if this continues, discussions on the quarantine-free travel bubble arrangement between the territory and Singapore can resume.

Singapore's Transport Minister Ong Ye Kung said on Monday that the Republic has received a proposal from Hong Kong to reopen borders safely, and is studying it.

ST's Hong Kong correspondent Claire Huang joins us to shares more about Hong Kong's Covid-19 vaccination progress.

Separately, China's top lawmaking body on Tuesday unanimously endorsed sweeping electoral reforms in Hong Kong that will nearly halve the number of legislators directly elected by the public.

Back home, the first public buses in Singapore fitted with solar panels started plying the roads on Tuesday in a six-month proof-of-concept trial by bus operator Go-Ahead Singapore.

Solar panels that are 1.6mm-thick, flexible and shatterproof, have been installed on the roof of two Man A22 Euro 6 diesel-powered buses.

The two buses will be used on service 15, which starts and ends at Pasir Ris Bus Interchange, in a trial that will run until September.