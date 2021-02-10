The Big Story: S'pore steps up climate change battle with 10-year green plan

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day.

The show is helmed by Multimedia Correspondent Hairianto Diman and Assistant Video Editor Olivia Quay, and airs live from ST's digital studio.

Life in Singapore looks set to be much greener by 2030, with the roll out of new sustainability initiatives to change the way people work, study and play.

The Singapore Green Plan 2030, which was released by five ministries on Wednesday (Feb 10), will help chart the country's way towards a more sustainable future over the next decade.

Science and eEnvironment Correspondent Audrey Tan joins us to share more details of the plan. She also explains how it differs from previous initiatives like the Sustainable Singapore Blueprint.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE) said on Wednesday that 102 individuals and 12 food and beverage premises were penalised for safe management breaches during the week.

These include Indian restaurant chain the Banana Leaf Apolo, which will be charged in court on February 17 with breaching multiple safe management measures, including having a self-service buffet at its Little India Arcade outlet.

In other news, Invest Editor Tan Ooi Boon tells us why it is prudent to know how the law governs real estate ownership, especially in cases involving legacy and property transfers.

We will also share the latest news in Singapore and around the world.