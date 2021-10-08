The Big Story: S'pore, South Korea to allow quarantine-free travel from Nov 15 for those vaccinated against Covid-19

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Big Story, The Straits Times' weekday online news programme.

People vaccinated against Covid-19 will be able to travel between Singapore and South Korea without quarantine from Nov 15.

The announcement by both countries means that Singapore residents now have a second option for leisure travel without quarantine, in addition to Germany.

The Transport Ministry announced on Friday (Oct 8) that Singapore will open up a new Vaccinated Travel Lane with South Korea to facilitate travel for vaccinated travellers.

Ms Chan Guat Cheng, executive director at Chan Brothers Group, shares more on how popular South Korea is as a holiday destination for Singapore residents.

A total of 60 food and beverage outlets have been penalised for breaching safe management measures since mid-September, said the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment on Friday.

Of these, 36 were ordered to close temporarily, 21 were fined and three pivoted nightlife establishments had their food licences permanently revoked.

Separately, researchers from the Singapore Centre for Environmental Life Sciences Engineering (SCELSE) at Nanyang Technological University and NUS Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine have developed a surveillance system to sniff out the presence of airborne Sars-CoV-2 RNA - the genetic sequence for the virus that causes Covid-19.

Associate Professor David Allen from the Infectious Diseases Translational Research Programme at NUS Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine and Dr Irvan Luhung, a senior research fellow at SCELSE, share more about this system.