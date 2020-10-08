The Big Story: S'pore set to resume cruises to nowhere from November; Mike Pence, Kamala Harris square off in US vice-presidential debate

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day.

The show is helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman and multimedia journalist Dylan Ang, and airs live from ST's digital studio.

Two cruise lines, Genting Cruise Lines and Royal Caribbean International, have been given the green light to offer "cruises to nowhere" from Singapore starting in November, following the development of a set of safety guidelines to prevent the on-board spread of the coronavirus.

Rophi Clinic's infectious diseases specialist, Dr Leong Hoe Nam, shares his thoughts, and the safety considerations that have to be taken into account to protect the passengers and crew.

Meanwhile, the United States' first and only vice-presidential debate between Mike Pence and Kamala Harris on Thursday (Oct 8) saw the two clash over Covid-19, with Senator Harris criticising US President Donald Trump's handling of the pandemic. She said it was the greatest failure of any presidential administration in the history of the US.

We will speak to foreign editor Bhagyashree Garekar on who was more effective in getting their campaign message across in the debate.

