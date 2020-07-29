The Big Story: S'pore sees worst-ever quarterly fall in employment; WP's Pritam Singh to speak more about role as Leader of the Opposition

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day in the heart of the newsroom.

The show is helmed by multimedia journalist Dylan Ang and assistant video editor Olivia Quay, and airs live from ST's digital studio.

On Wednesday (July 29), preliminary data published by the Ministry of Manpower reveal total employment rates seeing the biggest quarterly fall on record between April and June, and a sharp rise in unemployment and retrenchment rates. We will discuss the numbers and outlook for jobs with assistant business editor Joanna Seow.

The concentration of migrant workers in dormitories has thinned out significantly, according to the Ministries of Manpower and National Development. Contractors -anxious to resume business- have taken the initiative to apply to build temporary quarters for their workers on work sites. Journalist Tee Zhuo will tell us more about the Quick Build Dormitories and Construction Temporary Quarters.

Having been appointed Singapore's first Leader of the Opposition, Workers' Party chief Pritam Singh said he will give more details on his party's approach in Parliament in the coming term, when the House reopens on Aug 24. We will speak to Singapore Management University's associate professor of law Eugene Tan on this.

