The Big Story: S'pore risks returning to Covid-19 circuit breaker if F&B outlets remain errant; Lawyer of acquitted ex-maid speaks out

The Covid-19 multi-ministry task force announced on Wednesday (Sept 9) a slew of measures, including a nationwide distribution of TraceTogether tokens to all Singapore residents from next Monday (Sept 14).

The task force also said that food and beverage outlets that flout safe-distancing measures on their first offence will be penalised.

National University of Singapore's Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health dean, Professor Teo Yik Ying, will weigh in on these announcements. He will also discuss the possible reasons why F&B outlets, in particular, have been bending the rules.

We will round up the episode with an interview clip of Mr Anil Balchandani, the lawyer who successfully got Indonesian maid Parti Liyani acquitted of theft charges.

Mr Anil spoke to the Humanitarian Organisation for Migration Economics (HOME) about the case and Ms Parti's resolve and courage.