The Big Story: S'pore retailer Naiise shuts down

Multi-label retailer Naiise, once the biggest platform for local designers, is winding up.

It stopped operations late Wednesday night (April 14), after years of payment delays to its vendors.

In a Facebook post early Thursday morning, Naiise founder Dennis Tay announced the decision to liquidate the firm.

Meanwhile, correction directions - under the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act (Pofma) - have been issued to opposition politician Goh Meng Seng and the Singapore Uncensored website, over unsubstantiated claims linking Covid-19 vaccination to adverse reactions.

Under Singapore's fake news law, parties who have received correction directions will be required to carry a correction notice alongside their posts.

Both Mr Goh and Singapore Uncensored have complied with the correction directions.

